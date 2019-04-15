Karnataka PUC Results 2019 declared, here’s direct link to check Class 12 marks

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Monday declared the results of pre-University (PUC) exams. Students can check the PUC 2nd Year Results 2019 at the official websites.

Students who appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams can check their results on the official websites — karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check Karnataka PUC results 2019

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was held between March 1 and 18, 2019.

A total of 6.71 lakh students appeared in the exam this year, out of which 4.14 lakh passed. The pass percentage is 61.73%. The pass percentage in Arts was 50.53% in Commerce it was 66.39% and in science the pass percentage was 66.58%.

The pass percentage for boys was 55.29% and for girls it was 68.24%. The pass percentage in urban area was 61.38% and in rural area it was 62.88%.

The pass percentage for SC community candidates was 51.97% for ST it was 53.34% and for General category candidates it was 68.01.

The medium wise pass percentagewas was 55.08% for Kannada and 66.90% for English. Udupi district had the highest pass percentage of 92.20%, while Chitradurga had the lowest pass percentage of 51.42%.

Students need to secure 35 per cent marks to clear the PUC exam. Candidates will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks to be declared pass.

Steps to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019

The results will be uploaded on the website karresults.nic.in

How to check Karnataka PUC result 2019:

Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC result at karresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads Karnataka 2019 PUC result.

Key in your login credentials

Click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out for future reference.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 12:04 IST