Karnataka PUC Result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: KSEEB Class 12th result declared. Kruti Muttagi is Science topper

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Monday declared the results of pre-university (PUC) exams. Students can check the PUC 2nd Year Results 2019 at the official websites.

Students who appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams can check their results on the official websites — karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka PUC examination was held between March 1 and 18, 2019.

Students need to secure 35 per cent marks to clear the PUC exam. Candidates will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks to be declared pass.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019: How to check

The 2nd PUC results will be available at the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The candidates can check the results as soon as it is uploaded on the website. To check the result, candidates can visit the official website and open the 2nd PUC result link.

02: 35 PM IST Udupi has highest pass percent, Chitradurga lowest District wise pass percentage: highest Udupi (92.20), lowest Chitradurga (51.42)





02: 25 PM IST Medium wise pass percentage: Medium wise pass percentage in Karnataka PUC exam 2019 : Kannada - 55.08, English - 66.90





02:15 PM IST Pass percent of SC candidates -51.97 Pass percentage among communities: SC candidates - 51.97, ST - 53.34, General - 68.01





01: 45 PM IST Pass percentage in urban 61. 38, rural 62.88 This year, in Karnataka PUC results, pass percentage in urban 61. 38, rural 62.88





01: 40 PM IST Pass percentage in Arts- 50.53 Pass percentage in Arts was 50.53, commerce 66.39, science 66.58





01: 35 PM IST 6.7 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam Total 6.71 lakh appeared and 4.14 lakh passed, pass percentage was 61.73 in 2019.





01: 30 PM IST 80 colleges have pass percentage of 100% According to reports, a total of 80 colleges including 15 government colleges have a pass percent of 100





01: 15 PM IST Kruti Muttagi secures first rank in Karntaka PUC Result According to reports,Kruti Muttagi, a student of VVS Sardar Patel PU College, Basaveshwara Nagar, in Bengaluru has topped the state in the Science stream, securing 597 out of 600.





01:10 PM IST This year, the PUC exam was held from March 1 to 18, 2019. The Karnataka PUC II result was conducted for Class 12th students in Karnataka from March 01 to March 18, 2019.





01:01 PM IST The pass percent has been improving for last few years The pass percentage for Karnataka PUC exam results has been improving for last few years. In 2018, the pass percent was 59.56%. In 2017, the pass percent was 52.38%.





12: 55 PM IST Girls outshine boys in Karnataka PUC result According to reports, this year, girls have outscored boys with 68.24 percent in the Karnataka PUC Result 2019 Pass percentage for boys is 55.29 .





12: 45 PM IST Around 6.7 lakh candidates had registered for the 2019 Karnataka exam In 2019, around 6.7 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examinations. However, it was lesser than the last year. According to reports, around 6.9 lakh candidates had registered for the exam in 2018.





12: 40 PM IST Last year, Dakshin Kannada had secured the top position In the year 2018, Dakshina Kannada district had the highest passing percentage securing the top position. Moreover, the second position was bagged by Udupi district in the state.





12: 35 PM IST Candidate of Udupi district topped the Board exam. With an overall pass percent of 61.73 the Karnataka Board exam result has been declared. A Candidate of Udupi district have topped the Board exam while Dakshin Kannada is in the second position.





12: 30 PM IST In 2018, the pass percent was 59.56% In 2018, the pass percentage of the Karnataka PUC result was 59.56%. Last year, 52.30 boys and 67.1 girls had passed out the exam.





12: 25 PM IST Candidates can check results of karresults.nic.in The candidates who are anxiously waiting for the Karnataka PUC results can check their results on karresults.nic.in as well.





12:10PM IST Karanata 2nd PUC results can be checked on karresults.nic.in Students who have appeared in the Karnataka board examination can check their results on karresults.nic.in





11:48AM IST Karanata 2nd PUC results declared, 61.73% students pass The overall pass percentage in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2019 is 61.73%



