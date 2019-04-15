Announced: Karnataka PUC Results 2019 declared, Check KSEEB Board PUC 2nd results at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Monday declared the results of pre-university (PUC) exams. Students can check the PUC 2nd Year Results 2019 at the official websites.

Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC exams can check their results on the official websites — karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

The examination was held between March 1 and 18, 2019.

Here is the direct link to check KSEEB board 2nd PUC results 2019

A total of 6.71 lakh students appeared in the exam this year, out of which 4.14 lakh passed. The pass percentage is 61.73%. The pass percentage in Arts was 50.53% in Commerce it was 66.39% and in science the pass percentage was 66.58%.

The pass percentage for boys was 55.29% and for girls it was 68.24%. The pass percentage in urban area was 61.38% and in rural area it was 62.88%.

The pass percentage for SC community candidates was 51.97% for ST it was 53.34% and for General category candidates it was 68.01.

The medium wise pass percentagewas was 55.08% for Kannada and 66.90% for English. Udupi district had the highest pass percentage of 92.20%, while Chitradurga had the lowest pass percentage of 51.42%.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website of Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka at pue.kar.nic.in

Click on the link for results on the top Nav bar

Click on the link for PUC results announced on 15/04/2019

Key in your registration number and submit

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and save it on your computer for future reference

Visit the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka for latest news and updates.

(With inputs from Vikram Gopal in Bangalore)

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 11:41 IST