Karnataka PUC Result 2019: How to check result on mobile phone

Karnataka Board Intermediate Result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the results of pre- university (PUC) exams. Students can check the PUC 2nd Year Results 2019 at the official websites at karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams can check their results on the official websites from today 12 pm.

The Karnataka PUC examination 2019 was held between March 1 and 18, 2019.

A total of 6.71 lakh students appeared in the exam this year, out of which 4.14 lakh passed. The pass percentage is 61.73%. The pass percentage in Arts was 50.53% in Commerce it was 66.39% and in science the pass percentage was 66.58%.

The pass percentage for boys was 55.29% and for girls it was 68.24%. The pass percentage in urban area was 61.38% and in rural area it was 62.88%.

The pass percentage for SC community candidates was 51.97% for ST it was 53.34% and for General category candidates it was 68.01.

The medium wise pass percentagewas was 55.08% for Kannada and 66.90% for English. Udupi district had the highest pass percentage of 92.20%, while Chitradurga had the lowest pass percentage of 51.42%.

KarnatakaBOARD INTERMEDIATE RESULT 2019: HOW TO CHECK YOUR RESULT ON MOBILE

Visit the official websites of karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in on your mobile.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that read- Karnataka Board intermediate result 2019.

If you face any difficulty in accessing the homepage, go to your settings option on Google Chrome.You will get an option of “DESKTOP SITE”.

The desktop site option is given to convert your smartphone browser into computer- like browser. The mobile browser sometimes is unable to open few sites. However, when you switch to the desktop site option you will be able to use it just like your computer.

Touch the check box to switch in to Desktop friendly site. After you click on the Check box, your mobile browser will be desktop friendly and you will be able to access the website of Karnataka Board result.

Then, a login page will open

Fill in your Roll number and Roll Code

Click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 12:22 IST