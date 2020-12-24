e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Kerala class 12 examination schedule 2021 released at dhsekerala.gov.in, check details here

Kerala class 12 examination schedule 2021 released at dhsekerala.gov.in, check details here

Kerala class 12 examination schedule 2021: According to the schedule, the directorate will conduct the Class 12 exams for Arts from March 17 to 25, 2021.

education Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 13:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala class 12 examination schedule 2021.
Kerala class 12 examination schedule 2021.(HT file )
         

Kerala class 12 examination schedule 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the schedule of Kerala Plus Two 2021 examination. An official notification regarding the Kerala class 12 registration has also been uploaded on the official website.

Students can check the schedule online at dhsekerala.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the directorate will conduct the Class 12 exams for Arts from March 17 to 25, 2021. The Class 12 exams for other streams will be held from March 17 to 30, 2021. However, the evaluation for Kerala Plus 2 practical will be conducted later.

Kerala Plus two schedule:

Hindustantimes

Time of Examination:

Subjects without Practicals: 9.40 A.M TO 12.30 P.M including Cool Off Time of 20 minutes

Subjects with Practicals except Biology & Music: 9.40A.M TO 12.00 P.M including Cool Off Time (20 minutes)

Biology: 9.40 A.M TO 12.10 P.M including Cool Off Time (25 minutes ie., 10 minutes each for Botany & Zoology and 5 minutes preparatory time for Zoology)

Music: 9.40 A.M TO 11.30 A.M including Cool Off Time (20 minutes)

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
Farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President, detained
Farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President, detained
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati University essence of self-reliant India’: PM Modi 
‘Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati University essence of self-reliant India’: PM Modi 
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘India have class players but Australia will blow them away in Melbourne’
‘India have class players but Australia will blow them away in Melbourne’
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In