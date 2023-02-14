Home / Education / Kerala SSLC 2023 hall ticket today, here's how students can get admit cards

Kerala SSLC 2023 hall ticket today, here's how students can get admit cards

Kerala SSLC admit cards will be available on the iExams portal, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC 2023 Hall Ticket: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will issue admit cards or hall tickets for SSLC or Class 10 final examinations today, February 14. Kerala SSLC admit cards will be available on the iExams portal, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Schools can download admit cards and distribute it among students.

SSLC or Class 10 final examinations 2023 in Kerala will be conducted from March 9 to 29 and Plus Two exams will be held from March 10 to 30.

Both SSLC and +2 exams will be held in single shifts from 9:30 am. There will be no exam in the afternoon.

SSLC mock exams will be held from February 27 to March 3.

This year, over 4.5 lakh students are expected to appear in Kerala SSLC public exams.

Evaluation of SSLC answer sheets will start on April 3.

Results will be announced by May 10.

While 4.5 lakh candidates are expected to take SSLC, over 9 lakh students are expected to appear in Plus One and Plus Two final exams. VHSC and HS model exams will be held from February 27 to Mach 3.

For SSLC exam, 9,762 teachers will evaluate answer sheets at 70 camps, the state government had announced.

