Lucknow University PGET 2022 dates released, schedule here

University of Lucknow has released dates for Post Graduate Entrance Test 2022. The complete schedule is available to candidates on the official site Lucknow University on lkouniv.ac.in.

The examination for post graduate courses will begin on September 10 and will end on September 17, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11.30 am to 1 pm and second shift from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

The postgraduate entrance exam will start from subjects- Anthropology, Biotechnology, Commerce, Public Health (Community Medicine), AIH & Archaeology, Applied Economics, Geology, B.Lib.I.Sc., Biochemistry, CCJA, Public Health and will conclude with Statistics/Biostatistics, Zoology, Computer Science, Food Processing and Food Technology and Public Administration subject.

Direct link to download Lucknow University PGET 2022

Lucknow University PGET 2022: How to download schedule

Candidates can download the exam schedule through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Lucknow University on lkouniv.ac.in.

Click on Lucknow University PGET 2022 dates link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

