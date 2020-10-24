e-paper
MBBS seats doubled in Jammu and Kashmir medical colleges, 50% seats reserved for girls

In one of major decisions, the MBBS seats in Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir has more than doubled this year and 50 percent seats have been reserved for female aspirants. The Medical seats have been increased from 500 for 2018-19 to 1100 during the current academic session 2020-21.

Oct 24, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

In one of major decisions, the MBBS seats in Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir has more than doubled this year and 50 percent seats have been reserved for female aspirants. The Medical seats have been increased from 500 for 2018-19 to 1100 during the current academic session 2020-21.

Health and Medical Education Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir got Letter of Permission (LoP) from National Medical Commission, New Delhi for Government Medical College Doda to admit 100 MBBS students for the current academic session 2020-2021 while Government Medical College Anantnag and Government Medical College Baramulla have also got permission to admit second batch of 100 students.

“Government Medical College Rajouri and Government Medical College Kathua have already got permission for second batch with intake of 115 and 100 seats respectively whereby the total MBBS seats in J&K have now been enhanced from 500 (2018-19) to 1100 (2020-21) seats during the current academic session 2020-21,” J&K government official spokesman said in a statement.

He said the make shift arrangement for admission of MBBS students in Government Medical College Doda to accommodate the Lecturer Theatres, Labs, Dissection Hall, Library, Museum, Faculty rooms, Administrative block etc. have also been made ready and is fully equipped and furnished to start MBBS classes in the current academic year.

“ The main buildings of all the new Government Medical Colleges are in various stages of completion and are expected to be ready for use in the next few months. An addition of 115 MBBS students this year will make 1100 MBBS seats available in Medical Colleges of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for the aspirants of MBBS Course, which is a great achievement of the UT Government.”

The government said 50 per cent of these seats shall be made available to female aspirants as per the MBBS Admission Policy of the UT.

