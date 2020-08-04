e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Meet UPSC civil services exam 2019 topper Pradeep Singh from Haryana

Meet UPSC civil services exam 2019 topper Pradeep Singh from Haryana

Pradeep had cleared the UPSC civil services exam last year and is presently under training as an Indian Revenue Service Officer in Faridabad, Haryana.

education Updated: Aug 04, 2020 16:12 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
UPSC CSE topper Pradeep Singh. (HT )
UPSC CSE topper Pradeep Singh. (HT )
         

Pradeep Singh from Haryana’s Sonepat district has topped the UPSC Civil services exam 2019, results of which were declared on Tuesday. Pradeep had cleared the UPSC civil services exam last year and is presently under training as an Indian Revenue Service Officer in Faridabad, Haryana.

Singh’s father Sukhbir Singh is the former Sarpanch of Tewri village in Sonepat’s Ganaur block. Pradeep’s parents are currently staying at Omax city in Sonepat.

Pradeep said that his father, who is a farmer, inspired him to become an IAS officer and he wants to work for the welfare of the farming community.

“My focus was to cover targeted syllabus every day. UPSC demands consistency and sometime I felt that I was not consistent but my father encouraged me. My father is a farmer and mother is housewife”, he added.

Pradeep has appeared in the UPSC four times and last year he had secured 260th rank in the exam.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar recommends CBI probe in Sushant case, sets up a new row
Nitish Kumar recommends CBI probe in Sushant case, sets up a new row
Woman, two girls missing after two houses collapse into drain in Mumbai
Woman, two girls missing after two houses collapse into drain in Mumbai
US doing ‘very well’, India has ‘tremendous problem’: Trump on Covid-19
US doing ‘very well’, India has ‘tremendous problem’: Trump on Covid-19
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Snippets from Ayodhya: How the city has prepared for Ram temple event
Snippets from Ayodhya: How the city has prepared for Ram temple event
Ailing woman in Chhattisgarh dies after allegedly turned back from police check post
Ailing woman in Chhattisgarh dies after allegedly turned back from police check post
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In