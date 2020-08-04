UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 Live Updates: Pradeep Singh is topper, here’s when to check marks

UPSC Civil Services 2019 Result Live Updates: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the final result of civil services exam 2019 at upsc.gov.in. A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. This year, Pradeep Singh has emerged as the topper of UPSC CSE 2019. UPSC has also released the merit list of candidates who have cleared the UPSC CSE 2019 exam. Pradeep Singh is the UPSC 2019 topper followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma. UPSC will release the marksheet of candidates who have qualified the UPSC Civil Services Exam in a day or two after the declaration of results.

01:24 pm IST UPSC CSE Result 2019: Son of a petrol pump attendant Pradeep Singh bags AIR 26 Pradeep Singh originally from Bihar and living in Bhopal has bagged All India Rank 26 in the UPSC CSE 2019. Last year, he had secured 93rd rank. Pradeep’s father is a petrol pump attendant, he had told HT last year. Pradeep shared a photograph on Twitter after getting his result. AIR 26 UPSC CSE 2019 pic.twitter.com/AF2aKboNfQ — Pradeep Singh (@_pradeepsingh_) August 4, 2020





01:14 pm IST UPSC CSE Final Result 2019: Son of a former DGP of Assam gets 59th rank Aranyak Saikia--son of former Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia secures 59th rank. A 2017 batch IPS officer, Aranyak is already serving in Karnataka. Another Assamese Tapan Deka secures 766 rank





01:06 pm IST West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulates successful candidates of UPSC exam 2019. Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Congratulations to all successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. May you have a bright future in serving the people of our great nation. Those who didn’t qualify, try harder. With determination, you shall succeed.” Congratulations to all successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. May you have a bright future in serving the people of our great nation. Those who didn’t qualify, try harder. With determination, you shall succeed. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 4, 2020





01:03 pm IST UPSC CSE Final Result 2019: Check top 3 rank holders Pradeep Singh has secured first rank in UPSC civil services 2019 exam. Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured second and third positions respectively.





01:00 pm IST UPSC CSE Final Result 2019: 829 students qualify A total of 829 students have qualified the UPSC CSE final exam. Every year over seven lakh candidates appear for the UPSC CSE exams.





12:56 pm IST UPSC civil services result 2019: When to check marks UPSC releases marks of candidates a day or two after the declaration of results. The marks will be uploaded on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in



