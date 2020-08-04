e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Divya Shakti of Bihar cracks UPSC civil services exam 2019 in second attempt, bags AIR-79

Divya Shakti of Bihar cracks UPSC civil services exam 2019 in second attempt, bags AIR-79

Born and brought up in a doctor’s family, Divya opted for PCM (physics, chemistry mathematics) in after her matriculation, choosing to avoid biology, a subject sin quo non to become a doctor, at tender age itself. “All of our siblings have liberty to do what we wanted to study and all of three are now settled in professions other than medicos,” said Divya Shakti, who did her master in economics in 2016.

education Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:09 IST
Sandeep Bhaskar| Published by: Nandini
Sandeep Bhaskar| Published by: Nandini
Hindustan Times, Bettiah
Divya Shakti, 28, of Bihar bags AIR- 79
Divya Shakti, 28, of Bihar bags AIR- 79(HT)
         

Full of all vim and vigour, about 28-year-old Divya Shakti, who notched up 79th rank in union public service commission (UPSC) examinations, on Tuesday felt that human potentiality is inexhaustible and said like any other walk of lives, time has left scope for the improvement in the administration.

“There is no gain saying the fact that pools of talents have rendered their services for the nation and brought about sea changes in our country. Still I believe, time leaves huge scope of improvement. The technological innovations are going to help the future administrative officers a great deal in making a mark for themselves,” said Divya Shakti, who cracked the examination in second attempt.

Read More: Meet UPSC civil services exam 2019 topper Pradeep Singh from Haryana

When asked if she was confident of securing ranks in top 100 finalist, she was somewhat forthright. “This is beauty of UPSC. Even the number one ranker does not know where he or she stands. I couldn’t clear my preliminary in my first attempt either,” she put it straight.

Born and brought up in a doctor’s family, Divya opted for PCM (physics, chemistry mathematics) in after her matriculation, choosing to avoid biology, a subject sin quo non to become a doctor, at tender age itself. “All of our siblings have liberty to do what we wanted to study and all three of us are now settled in professions other than medicos,” said Divya Shakti, who did her master in economics in 2016.

Divya’s parents are on cloud nine today. “Her success means a lot and is also full of learning experiences. As a guardian, I believe we should never impose our decisions. Every sincere student is his or her best judge and guardian should cooperate and enlighten the dream they nurse. Whatever the decisions she has taken are hers,” said Dhirendra Kumar Singh, Divya’s father, ex-superintendent of government medical college hospital (GMCH), Bettiah.

tags
top news
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive Covid-19
Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive Covid-19
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says Kejriwal as active cases reduce to 9K
‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says Kejriwal as active cases reduce to 9K
Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort
Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort
MiG-23 on AMU campus put up for sale on OLX, varsity calls it mischief
MiG-23 on AMU campus put up for sale on OLX, varsity calls it mischief
‘Make sure differences do not escalate into disputes’: China to India on border row
‘Make sure differences do not escalate into disputes’: China to India on border row
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In