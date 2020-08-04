e-paper
Home / Education / Son of a farmer, Mukund of Madhubani cracks UPSC exam in first attempt, bags AIR-54

Son of a farmer, Mukund of Madhubani cracks UPSC exam in first attempt, bags AIR-54

It was no less than a dream come true for Manoj Thakur, a farmer from Madhubani district, when his son Mukund Kumar bagged 54th rank in his first attempt in the of the UPSC Civil Services Examination- 2019. His main paper at UPSC was political science. Mukund had been preparing for UPSC at Delhi.

education Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:59 IST
Bishnu K Jha| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, Madhubani
Mukund Kumar of Madhubani bags AIR- 54
It was no less than a dream come true for Manoj Thakur, a farmer from Madhubani district, when his son Mukund Kumar bagged 54th rank in his first attempt in the of the UPSC Civil Services Examination- 2019, the result of which was declared on Tuesday. Thakur, a native of Baruar village in Bhatchoura panchayat of Madhubani, was flooded with congratulatory messages and phone calls following his son’s feat.

“I am very happy and excited that my son has notched up high ranks coming from a humble background, hailing from a farmer’s family”, he said.

Mukund’s father Manoj Thakur has done M Sc in zoology in 1990 but didn’t get a government job. “I tried my luck in teaching and banking jobs. However, success eluded me. I didn’t have money to apply for a second chance”, Thakur maintained. Apart from agrarian works, he runs a counter of Sudha Milk Parlour, along with his brother-in-law at Babubarhi bazaar.

An English honours degree holder from Delhi University, 23-year-old Mukund completed his primary schooling from Rajnagar Awsiya Sharda Vidyalaya in Madhubani district. In 2006, he cleared the entrance examination for Sainik School, Goalpara in Assam. According to his father, Mukund was an average student just like any neighbourhood boy next-door but he secured first division in marks in every academic examination. After clearing Plus Two examination from Sainik School in 2012, Mukund moved to Delhi for graduation course.

Earlier, this year, Mukund had also cleared 64th combined competitive main exam of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) besides he had written papers for 65th BPSC prelims.

His main paper at UPSC was political science. Mukund had been preparing for UPSC at Delhi and while searching for a cheap IAS coaching institute, he joined one such institute which was yet to get noticed for want of it’s students obtaining success at Prelims.

Mukund’s mother, Mamta Devi was apparently elated over success of her only son, youngest among his four siblings, three elder sisters, who are married and settled.

