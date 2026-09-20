NEET PG 2026 answer key release LIVE: When will response sheet be out? What we know

The NEET PG 2026 examination was held on August 30 in a single shift.

This is the first time the provisional key will be published by NBEMS after the Supreme Court passed an order on April 29, 2025, to release the answer key on the official website.

NEET PG 2026 re-examination

The examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 States and Union Territories on August 30. A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the examination, with the examination successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates.

NBEMS conducted a re-examination on September 5 for 2,445 candidates who were affected by technical issues at two centres in Jaipur.

As per the information bulletin, the NEET PG result is scheduled to be out on September 30, 2026.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How to download