NEET PG 2026 answer key release LIVE: When will response sheet be out? What we know
NEET PG 2026 answer key release LIVE: After the provisional answer key and response sheet are released, candidates will be able to access them through the NBEMS applicant login. The documents will contain the question IDs, official answers and responses recorded by candidates during the examination.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to release the NEET PG 2026 provisional answer key and candidate response sheet soon. The board, however, is yet to confirm the date and time for their release....Read More
The NEET PG 2026 examination was held on August 30 in a single shift.
This is the first time the provisional key will be published by NBEMS after the Supreme Court passed an order on April 29, 2025, to release the answer key on the official website.
NEET PG 2026 re-examination
The examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 States and Union Territories on August 30. A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the examination, with the examination successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates.
NBEMS conducted a re-examination on September 5 for 2,445 candidates who were affected by technical issues at two centres in Jaipur.
As per the information bulletin, the NEET PG result is scheduled to be out on September 30, 2026.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How to download
- All those candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG examination can download the provisional key by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
- Click on the NEET PG Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on Submit, and your answer key will be displayed.
- Check the answer key and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 20 Sept 2026, 07:10:08 PM IST
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How to download the answer key
- All those candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG examination can download the provisional key by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
- Click on NEET PG Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
- Check the answer key and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- 20 Sept 2026, 06:49:29 PM IST
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How many candidates appeared for exam?
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: The examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 States and Union Territories on August 30. A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the examination, with the examination successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 20 Sept 2026, 06:27:20 PM IST
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: When will result be declared?
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: As per the information bulletin, the NEET PG result is scheduled to be out on September 30, 2026. The score cards shall be available for download at NBEMS website only for the period of Six (06) months from the date of declaration of result. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.
- 20 Sept 2026, 06:24:00 PM IST
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: NBEMS to release provisional key for first time after SC order
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: This is the first time the provisional key will be published by NBEMS after the Supreme Court passed an order on April 29, 2025, to release the answer key on the official website.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 20 Sept 2026, 05:54:10 PM IST
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How to download
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: All those candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG examination can download the provisional key by following the steps given below.
Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
Click on NEET PG Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
Check the answer key and download the page.