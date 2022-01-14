Home / Education / News / 50 students at Lucknow University test positive for COVID-19, exams postponed
news

50 students at Lucknow University test positive for COVID-19, exams postponed

Lucknow University on Thursday postponed all the scheduled examinations between January 15 and January 31 after it shut down the campus in view of 50 students testing positive for COVID-19.
50 students at Lucknow University test positive for COVID-19, exams postponed
50 students at Lucknow University test positive for COVID-19, exams postponed
Published on Jan 14, 2022 12:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Lucknow

Lucknow University on Thursday postponed all the scheduled examinations between January 15 and January 31 after it shut down the campus in view of 50 students testing positive for COVID-19.

The new dates for examinations of semester starting from December 2021 will be declared soon at www.lkouniv.ac.in.

"Students of Lucknow University and associated colleges are informed that all the examinations between January 15 to January 31 have been rescheduled in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the university. Fresh dates of examinations will be announced soon at www.lkouniv.ac.in," said a letter from the university.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow university campus education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out