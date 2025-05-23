Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

As heatwave persists, J&K students' body urges for immediate summer break

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 23, 2025 07:18 PM IST

J&K Students Association urged the government to announce an immediate short summer break for schools across the UT, in view of the ongoing heatwave.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Friday urged the government to announce an immediate short summer break for schools across the Union Territory, in view of the ongoing heatwave.

As heatwave persists, J&K students' body urges for immediate summer break
As heatwave persists, J&K students' body urges for immediate summer break

National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, expressed deep concern over the impact students will have amid unprecedented rise in temperatures in the Kashmir Valley.

“Our region is not climatically adapted to such extreme heat. The current heatwave has made daily life unbearable, especially for students who are being compelled to attend school under dangerous weather conditions. Prolonged exposure to such heat can result in dehydration, heatstroke, and other serious health complications,” he said.

The education department on Thursday announced change of school timings which will come effect from Monday.

The schools falling under Srinagar municipal limits will function from

8:30 am to 2:30 pm instead of 9 am. The other schools across Kashmir will function from 9 am to 3 pm instead of 9:30 am.

Meanwhile, the day temperatures continue to remain several degrees above normal across the valley.

The summer capital Srinagar on Friday recorded a maximum of 33.2 degree celsius, some 7.8 notches above normal. The northern district if Kupwara witnessed a maximum of 32.4 degrees, MeT said in an update.

It said that on Thursday, Srinagar recorded the 3rd highest maximum temperature of 34.4°C after the 2nd highest of 35°C on 31 May 1956.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / As heatwave persists, J&K students' body urges for immediate summer break
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On