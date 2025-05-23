The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Friday urged the government to announce an immediate short summer break for schools across the Union Territory, in view of the ongoing heatwave. As heatwave persists, J&K students' body urges for immediate summer break

National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, expressed deep concern over the impact students will have amid unprecedented rise in temperatures in the Kashmir Valley.

“Our region is not climatically adapted to such extreme heat. The current heatwave has made daily life unbearable, especially for students who are being compelled to attend school under dangerous weather conditions. Prolonged exposure to such heat can result in dehydration, heatstroke, and other serious health complications,” he said.

The education department on Thursday announced change of school timings which will come effect from Monday.

The schools falling under Srinagar municipal limits will function from

8:30 am to 2:30 pm instead of 9 am. The other schools across Kashmir will function from 9 am to 3 pm instead of 9:30 am.

Meanwhile, the day temperatures continue to remain several degrees above normal across the valley.

The summer capital Srinagar on Friday recorded a maximum of 33.2 degree celsius, some 7.8 notches above normal. The northern district if Kupwara witnessed a maximum of 32.4 degrees, MeT said in an update.

It said that on Thursday, Srinagar recorded the 3rd highest maximum temperature of 34.4°C after the 2nd highest of 35°C on 31 May 1956.