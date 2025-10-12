Guwahati, An Assam government initiative to train the youth of the state with foreign language skills was launched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, with the first cohort to learn Japanese language. Assam govt launches foreign language training programme for youths

Sarma said the Chief Minister’s Foreign Languages Initiative for Global Human Talent will equip the youth of the state to find employment opportunities in different parts of the world.

“Assam’s Gateway to Global Careers Launched the Chief Minister’s Foreign Languages Initiative for Global Human Talent-a scheme which will empower Assam's youth with foreign language skills and open doors to global working opportunities to make them economically strong,” Sarma said in a post on X.

In the first phase, 180 youths will receive Japanese language training along with cultural training, job placement support and financial assistance, he said.

Sarma asserted that this initiative will further deepen “our robust Indo-Japan collaboration across various sectors and boost people-to-people ties between Assam and Japan”.

“All thanks to ASEAN ONE and our other esteemed partners, this programme will be run right here in North East Skill Centre, Guwahati and equip our youth to make a mark in Japan's globally renowned workplaces and boost their overall career prospects,” the chief minister said, while extending his best wishes to the candidates.

He also said the final cost for the course has been significantly reduced, with the Assam government and the Government of Japan bearing a major portion of the expenses.

Sarma said while Japan has always been a “steadfast and all-weather friend” of India, discussions are also underway to explore potential collaborations with other international partners.

The Chief Minister’s Office , also in a post on the social media site, said the candidates will "undergo Japanese language training in the first batch through three international partners - ASEAN ONE Co. Ltd., Jaceex Ventures LLP, and Meiko Career Partners Co. Ltd."

The initiative aims to equip Assam’s youth with foreign language and workplace readiness skills to enhance employability in global sectors like construction, nursing care and food service, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.