The West Bengal cabinet on Wednesday approved the state's new industry policy, which aims to attract fresh investments through incentives, faster clearances and changes to land-allocation rules, officials said.

Bengal cabinet clears new industrial policy, bars future teachers from participating in politics

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will formally announce the policy details from the state secretariat Nabanna on November 5, they said.

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The CM, addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting, said, "Dhanteras, Diwali and Kali Puja are approaching. This is an auspicious time for us. Two government programmes will be held on November 5 -- the announcement of the state's industrial policy and the transfer of money to farmers."

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The chief minister further announced that on November 5, he will also chair a programme to transfer financial assistance to eligible farmers under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Adhikari said the state government would provide an additional ₹3,000 to farmers who receive benefits under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

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"We will disburse the amount in two instalments under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Only those who receive benefits under PM-Kisan will be eligible. Farmers across all districts will receive the money," he said.

Adhikari said he would attend the programme at Pursurah in Hooghly district, from where the money would be transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts.

Among other proposals approved by the cabinet is renaming the state's 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme as 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi', an official said.

"The first instalment of ₹2,000 is scheduled to be transferred directly to the bank accounts of around 48 lakh registered farmers on November 5 in the presence of Adhikari and Agriculture Minister Dudh Kumar Mondal," he said.

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The cabinet also approved the proposal to observe 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' from November 11 to 18.

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Adhikari said the state cabinet also decided that teachers recruited through future School Service Commission (SSC) appointments will not be allowed to participate directly in politics or contest elections.

He said the restriction would apply only to future recruits and would not cover teachers already in service, including those holding elected positions in panchayats and municipalities.

"Teachers in no other state of the country are directly involved in politics. Seeing the examples of states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, we have decided that teachers in West Bengal will also no longer be allowed to participate directly in politics. Those appointed through the SSC in the coming days will not be allowed to contest panchayat, municipal, assembly or Lok Sabha elections, or engage directly in politics," he said.

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"The rule will, however, not apply to those who have already secured jobs and are holding political positions, including elected representatives in panchayats and municipalities. There was no such legal condition at the time of their appointment, so existing employees will remain outside its purview," the CM added.

Adhikari said the decision was aimed at improving the standard of education in the state.

"We want to bring back the lost glory of the state's education sector," he said.

The CM also announced that the cabinet had approved the creation of 1,199 posts across several departments, including Animal Resources Development, Urban Development, Health and Family Welfare, Fire Services, Home and Hill Affairs.

"In the previous cabinet meeting, 45,000 vacancies were created. Today, around 1,199 new posts have been created in various departments, which will be filled at the earliest through the proper process," he said.

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He said recommendations had been made for around 60,000 recruitments over the past few cabinet meetings.

Appointments would be made through the SSC, Public Service Commission and Police Recruitment Board strictly on merit, he said.

Adhikari said the government had also reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming Kali Puja, Chhath Puja and Jagadhatri Puja celebrations at a virtual meeting with district magistrates and superintendents of police.

"We have issued specific directions for certain areas in north Kolkata, Naihati and Barasat in North 24 Parganas district for Kali Puja, and for Tamluk, Chandannagar and Krishnanagar for Jagadhatri Puja," he said.

Special instructions had also been issued for Chhath Puja in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, the Barrackpore industrial belt, Paschim Bardhaman and Kolkata, he added.

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Referring to a communal clash during a Kartik Puja fair in Beldanga in Murshidabad district two years ago, Adhikari said, "Learning from the incident, we have issued instructions to ensure proper security so that people can observe their religious festivals and customs without any hindrance."

The state government also plans to promote Jagadhatri Puja in Chandannagar and Rash Utsav in Santipur as major cultural events.

"We want to develop the cultural importance of these festivals. We have asked ministers Agnimitra Paul and Purnima Chakraborty, and Information and Cultural Affairs secretary Saumitra Mohan to visit the places and hold discussions with local MLAs, district magistrates and police officers. The state will make recommendations and provide special financial assistance," Adhikari said.

The cabinet also gave its nod to provide government jobs to the next of kin of those killed in the October 17 Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede, he said.

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"The cabinet today approved the grant of government jobs to the next of kin of the Chorbagan stampede victims. Family members interested in employment will be directly recruited as permanent Group D staffers," Adhikari said.

He said the state government, however, cannot provide jobs to the family members of the two victims from Bihar since they do not have domicile certificates.

"But they will be provided with the ₹25 lakh compensation. Our minister Umesh Rai will soon visit their homes in Bihar and hand over the cheques," he said.

Nineteen people were killed and 25 others were injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on the evening of October 17.