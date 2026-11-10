The Bihar School Examination Board will provide free coaching to students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2027. The registration process has started, and candidates can apply online through the official link – coaching.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board to provide free JEE, NEET coaching for 2027, registration begins at coaching.biharboardonline.com (AI-generated image)

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The last date to register for the coaching initiative is November 19, 2026. The entrance examination for admission to the coaching programme is tentatively scheduled for December 6, 2026.

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The initiative will offer free residential coaching in Patna and free non-residential coaching across nine divisions of Bihar.

Eligibility Criteria

According to the board's announcement, students appearing for their Class 10 examinations in 2027 through BSEB, CBSE, ICSE or any other recognised examination board and planning to pursue Class 11 education under the Bihar Board will be eligible to apply.

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All the aspirants who want to avail this free coaching initiative can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official link at coaching.biharboardonline.com. Click on free coaching link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

About the initiative

Selected students receive high-quality classroom coaching, experienced faculty, free hostel accommodation, nutritious meals, study materials, doubt-clearing sessions and regular mock tests to prepare for national-level entrance examinations.

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This initiative supports deserving students from economically weaker sections by removing financial barriers and helping them achieve their dream of admission to premier Engineering and Medical institutions.

The Session 1 Joint Entrance Examination will be held on January 22 to 24 and January 28 to 30, 2026. The examination will be held across the country at various exam centres. The examination will be held in two shifts. The JEE Main exam will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The NEET exam date has not been announced by NTA yet. When announced, candidates can check it on the official website of neet.nta.nic.in.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.