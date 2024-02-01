Budget 2024: Five things the education sector is expecting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. Stakeholders are pinning their hopes on the fiscal decisions which will be a deciding factor to propel the journey of the education sector towards global leadership. Education Budget 2024 Live Updates Stakeholders are pinning their hopes on the fiscal decisions which will be a deciding factor to propel the journey of the education sector towards global leadership.(File)

Here are the top 5 expectations from the Budget 2024 for the education sector:

AI Integration

With the influence of AI gripping stronger, it is imperative to include AI, AR, VR, metaverse, etc technologies integrated into the education sector which aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

NEP 2020 underlines the importance of learning and skill development. With the help of AI, learning methods and ways to enhance skills can be transformed in a way that aligns with the objectives of the education policy.

“ With hybrid education that is an amalgamation of traditional and tech-driven learning approaches here to stay, increased investment in tech and AI initiatives for K12 will be a game-changer for the sector. While the ‘Make AI Work for India’ and centers for excellence in higher education institutes are high on the Government’s agenda, progressive inclusion of tech and AI in K-12 and early education will require a national framework with a targeted implementation plan. This also aligns with NEP as it advocates the appropriate use of tech to foster quality education,” says Devyani Jaipuria, Chairperson, Dharav High School, Jaipur.

Reduction in GST rates

Stakeholders are hoping that the education sector gets a relief in the GST tax rates which they believe can help in making services more affordable and student-friendly. Tax benefits can also make the sector vying for more investments, especially in the Edtech sector.

“ The government must use ed-tech platforms to provide e-learning, which can lessen inequality and be cost-effective. Lowering the GST on ed-tech platforms can make quality education more accessible,” says Dr Raghukumari Suresh, Associate Professor, Finance and Law at K J Somaiya Institute of Management.

Strengthen Digital Infrastructure

Edtech is here to stay and strengthening the digital infrastructure can give our learning as well as teaching methodologies a new face that aligns with the goals of the National Education Policy, 2020. For Edtech and digital learning to thrive, structural capabilities like internet access in rural regions, digital classrooms and trained educators need resources to back them up.

“ In the upcoming Union Budget for 2024, ed-tech startups can anticipate substantial support for the educational sector. The government's commitment to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 signals a clear intent to drive reforms and embrace digital education. With the edtech sector set to reach a USD 4 billion mark by 2025, the budget is likely to introduce measures that encourage innovation, skill enhancement, and quality learning. The surge in edtech during the pandemic underscores its crucial role in shaping India's global education standing. As the government continues its proactive approach witnessed in the past year, ed-tech startups can look forward to a budget that aligns with the evolving needs of the sector, contributing to the nation's educational growth and competitiveness,” says Kavita Sharma, Co-founder and CEO, Ziyyara Edutech.