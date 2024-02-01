 Education Budget 2024 Live: What Education sector expects from Interim Budget | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Education Budget 2024 Live: What Education sector expects from Interim Budget
Live

Education Budget 2024 Live: What Education sector expects from Interim Budget

Feb 01, 2024 07:31 AM IST
OPEN APP

Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: This Budget will mention the government's plans for the remainder of the term.

Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Interim Budget today, February 1, at 11 am. This Budget will mention the government's plans for the remainder of the term, as a comprehensive budget can be presented only after the Lok Sabha elections 2024, when a new government is formed.

Education Budget 2024 Live: What Education sector expects from the Interim Budget (File Photo)
Education Budget 2024 Live: What Education sector expects from the Interim Budget (File Photo)

Ahead of the Interim Budget 2024, education stakeholders have highlighted their expectations for the sector from the Finance Ministry.

The Education Ministry had received its highest-ever allocation in 2023-24, when the outlay of the two departments of the ministry stood at Rs, 1,12,898.97 crore.

Follow this live blogs for all important updates from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech and allocations to the Education Ministry.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:31 AM IST

    FM Sitharaman to present Interim Budget today

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget today, February 1, at 11 am.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
budget union budget interim budget ministry of education nirmala sitharaman + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On