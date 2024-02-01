Budget 2024: Here's how you can download full pdf

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Thursday. This marks her sixth budgetary presentation as the finance minister, concluding her second term in the Modi government. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, an interim budget will be presented, with the comprehensive budget scheduled for release after the formation of the new government post-election. The interim budget addresses the financial requirements during the transitional period until a government is established following the Lok Sabha polls.

The government provides multiple avenues for those interested in accessing the complete budget document. After the budget presentation, the entire speech will be made available to the public. The public can download the PDF version from the official website - www.indiabudget.gov.in. Additionally, this website offers access to previous budget speeches. To enhance accessibility, the government has introduced the Union Budget App on both Android and iOS platforms, enabling users to download the budget document and access details on the latest budget.

How to download it via official website?

-Go to the official website at www.indiabudget.gov.in

-Navigate to the section labelled "Budget Speeches."

-Click on the recently added tab labelled "Budget 2024" on the page.

-You will be redirected to a fresh page where you can find the download link for Budget 2024.

-Proceed to download the PDF document.

How to download Union Budget App

-Visit www.indiabudget.gov.in.

-Opt for the "Download Mobile Application" ticker on the page's right side.

-You will be directed to the Union Budget App Download Center.

-If you use an Android device, click the Android app button. For iPhone or iPad users, select the Apple App Store icon.

-Inside the official app, locate the download links for the Union Budget PDF.

Union Budget App

-Prior to the presentation of Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget Mobile App during the Halwa ceremony.

-The National Informatics Centre (NIC) crafted the app for both iOS and Android platforms under the supervision of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

-The primary purpose behind developing this app was to provide easy access to 14 budget-related documents for both members of parliament and the general public.

-Users of the application can browse, download, and even print various budget documents. These include digital versions of essential components such as the Union Budget, the Finance Bill, the Demand for Grants, and all other budget papers mandated by the Constitution.

-The software boasts external links, a user-friendly table of contents, and the capability for users to zoom in and out of documents as required. Bidirectional scrolling is another notable feature of the Union Budget Mobile App. The budget content is accessible in both Hindi and English.

-Additional features include the 'Key to Budget,' a tool designed to help users comprehend the Union Budget effectively. Users can access the entire budget sheet through a location dedicated to making budget documents available.

-The app is readily available for free download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.