Interim Budget 2024: What did finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman promise last year?

The interim budget will be presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2024. Since this year is an election year, the interim budget will comprise government expenditures before the election time. The main budget will be presented, most likely in July when the new government will be formed. The interim budget will be the sixth budget for Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.