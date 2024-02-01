Budget 2024 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Interim Budget today
Budget 2024 LIVE: The Interim Budget outlines expenditures and revenues until the formation of a new government.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Interim Budget today ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, marking the final budget in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This budget is interim in nature and the comprehensive budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be introduced only after the formation of the new government following the general elections.
The Interim Budget outlines expenditures and revenues until the formation of a new government as it helps the government to manage its financial obligations.
Ahead of the Interim Budget, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted that India has maintained its position as the fastest-growing major economy, saying, “The year 2023 was a historic year for India when it grew the fastest among major economies despite the global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters.”
- Feb 01, 2024 04:39 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: What you need to know about Independent India's first Budget
Independent India’s first Budget was presented by Finance Minister RK Shanmukham Chetty on 26 November 1947. This was done three months after India attained freedom from the Britishers.Feb 01, 2024 04:36 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: When was the first Budget for India presented?
Yes, you guessed it right. It was during the colonial era. The first Budget was presented in 1860 by Scottish economist James Wilson. In the budget he introduced the income tax collection system.Feb 01, 2024 04:30 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: How many Budgets have been presented so far? Any guesses…
Till now, India has witnessed 77 regular Budgets and 14 interim Budgets. In total, 91 Union Budgets were placed in Parliament to date. Today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the 92nd Union Budget.Feb 01, 2024 04:23 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: What about Railway Budget, you ask?
Along with the Interim Budget, India also awaits the Railway budget. Since the past 8 years, both have been merged and brought forth together. The government. In 2016, late Arun Jaitley, the then Finance Minister, presented the first combined Budget for the financial year 2017-18.Feb 01, 2024 04:16 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: What's happening today in just 3 points
Feb 01, 2024 04:12 AM IST
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the interim budget before the country heads for Lok Sabha polls this year.
- This will be her sixth Budget as the Finance Minister.
- This will be the last Budget in the second term of the PM Modi government.
Budget 2024 LIVE: What PM Modi said on the Interim Budget
Ahead of the Budget Session, PM Modi said, “Ram Ram to all of you for the year 2024. At the end of the first session held in the new Parliament building, this Parliament took a very dignified decision to clear the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.”
“Just before the election, we don't submit a full budget, this we will do after a new government is elected. This interim budget is a guideline for us. I am hopeful that the country will touch new heights of prosperity. Development for everyone is taking place. this journey will continue with your blessings. Ram Ram,” he said.Feb 01, 2024 02:42 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Interim Budget today
Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the country's interim budget today. The budget is interim in nature. The comprehensive budget will be introduced only after the formation of the new govt following general elections.
