Budget in numbers: 50-year interest-free loans for several sectors announced

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget in the Parliament on Thursday. In her last budget speech before the Lok Sabha elections, she said the government is equally focused on "GDP - Governance, Development and Performance." Amid tension with the Maldives, Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that the government will provide a fillip to the tourism sector in Lakshadweep. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials outside the Finance Ministry.(PTI)

"To address fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infra & amenities will be taken on our islands including Lakshadweep," she announced.

Sitharaman said her government will adopt economic policies that foster and sustain growth, facilitate inclusive and sustainable development, improve productivity and create opportunities for all.

Budget Speech highlights: No change in taxation, says Finance minister

Here are the key announcements in Budget speech made by Nirmala Sitharaman: