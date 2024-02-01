 Budget in numbers: 50-year interest-free loans for several sectors announced - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Budget in numbers: 50-year interest-free loans for several sectors announced

Budget in numbers: 50-year interest-free loans for several sectors announced

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2024 12:09 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman said her government will adopt economic policies that foster and sustain growth, facilitate inclusive and sustainable development.

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget in the Parliament on Thursday. In her last budget speech before the Lok Sabha elections, she said the government is equally focused on "GDP - Governance, Development and Performance." Amid tension with the Maldives, Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that the government will provide a fillip to the tourism sector in Lakshadweep.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials outside the Finance Ministry.(PTI)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials outside the Finance Ministry.(PTI)

"To address fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infra & amenities will be taken on our islands including Lakshadweep," she announced.

Sitharaman said her government will adopt economic policies that foster and sustain growth, facilitate inclusive and sustainable development, improve productivity and create opportunities for all.

Budget Speech highlights: No change in taxation, says Finance minister

Here are the key announcements in Budget speech made by Nirmala Sitharaman:

  1. The outlay for infrastructure has been increased to 11.11 lakh crores in FY25
  2. For our tech-savvy youth, this will be a golden era. A corpus of 1 lakh crore will be established with 50-year interest-free loan provided. It will be for long-term financing or re-financing with low or nil interest rates.
  3. Many growth and development-enabling reforms are needed in the state for realising the vision of Viksit Bharat. A provision of 75,000 Crores as a 50-year interest-free loan is proposed this year to support those milestone-linked reforms by the state governments.
  4. The revised estimate of the fiscal deficit is 5.8% of GDP, improving on the budget estimate notwithstanding moderation in the nominal growth estimates.
  5. In the full Budget in July, our government will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of 'Viksit Bharat'. Revised estimates of 2023-24: The revised estimates of the total receipts other than borrowings 27. 56 lakh crore of which the tax receipts are 23.24 lakh crore.
  6. Number of airports have doubled to 149. Rollout of air connectivity to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities under UDAAN scheme has been widespread. 517 new routes are carrying 1.3 crore passengers. Expansion of existing airports and development of new airports will continue expeditiously.

Stay informed on Business News, Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News Updates
