News / Budget 2024 / Interim Budget 2024: Date, time and where to watch live?

Interim Budget 2024: Date, time and where to watch live?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2024 10:33 AM IST

Budget 2024: As this is an election year, this budget will only be a vote-on-account as a full-fledged budget will be presented after the Lok Sabha elections.

As the PM Modi government is set to announce the Interim budget 2024 on February 1, this marks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth budget. As this is an election year, this budget will only be a vote-on-account as a full-fledged budget will be presented after the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Budget 2024: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2024: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024 date and time?

The budget 2024 will be announced on February 1 at 11 am. Earlier, it was announced on the last working day of February, but it was changed during the first term of the PM government by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Read more: Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman set to equal record of ex-PM Morarji Desai

Budget 2024: Where to watch?

The live broadcast of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech on February 1 can be seen on DD News. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also be broadcasting the Budget online through its official YouTube channel and website.

Budget 2024: What to expect?

Ahead of the budget, Nirmala Sitharaman said that there may not be any big announcements.

Budget 2024: How to get budget documents?

Once the presentation ends, the budget documents will be available on the official website and the mobile app. Android users can download the app from Google Play and iOS users can find it on the App Store.

