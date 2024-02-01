Interim Budget: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reinterpretation of ‘GDP’

As Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2024, the finance minister redefined GDP (Gross domestic product) as governance, development and performance. Nirmala said the government is equally focussed on governance, development and performance. Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her 6th Budget in Parliament on Thursday.(PTI)

This is a more comprehensive GDP that the government is focussed on, the minister said as she presented the last budget of the Modi government's second term.

As many as 1.4 crore youth were trained and upskilled under the Skill India Mission, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the interim Budget on Thursday.

The mission focuses on skilling, re-skilling and upskilling through short-term and long-term training programmes.

Under the mission, the government, through more than 20 central ministries/departments, is implementing various skill development schemes across the country. She also said there is a macro-economic stability and the country's economy is doing well.

The main four sections that are of importance to the government are poor, women, youth and farmers, the minister said. The government is focussing on addressing systemic inequalities, she said, adding that the emphasis is on outcomes so that socio-economic transformation is achieved. "We focus on outcomes and not outlays," Sitharaman said.