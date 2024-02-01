 Interim Budget: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reinterpretation of ‘GDP’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Interim Budget: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reinterpretation of ‘GDP’

Interim Budget: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reinterpretation of ‘GDP’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2024 11:45 AM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided a new definition of GDP and she said the govt is focussed in governance, development and performance also.

As Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2024, the finance minister redefined GDP (Gross domestic product) as governance, development and performance. Nirmala said the government is equally focussed on governance, development and performance.

Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her 6th Budget in Parliament on Thursday.(PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her 6th Budget in Parliament on Thursday.(PTI)

This is a more comprehensive GDP that the government is focussed on, the minister said as she presented the last budget of the Modi government's second term.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Budget 2024: Full coverage

As many as 1.4 crore youth were trained and upskilled under the Skill India Mission, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the interim Budget on Thursday.

The mission focuses on skilling, re-skilling and upskilling through short-term and long-term training programmes.

Under the mission, the government, through more than 20 central ministries/departments, is implementing various skill development schemes across the country. She also said there is a macro-economic stability and the country's economy is doing well.

The main four sections that are of importance to the government are poor, women, youth and farmers, the minister said. The government is focussing on addressing systemic inequalities, she said, adding that the emphasis is on outcomes so that socio-economic transformation is achieved. "We focus on outcomes and not outlays," Sitharaman said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business NewsBudget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On