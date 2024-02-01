 Lakshadweep, at heart of India-Maldives spat, mentioned in FM's budget speech | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Budget 2024: Lakshadweep, at heart of India-Maldives spat, mentioned by FM Sitharaman. What she said

Budget 2024: Lakshadweep, at heart of India-Maldives spat, mentioned by FM Sitharaman. What she said

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 01, 2024 12:57 PM IST

The Lakshadweeep announcement was hailed by many, including Nishant Pitti, whose EaseMyTrip suspended flight bookings to Maldives amid the controversy.

The Union territory of Lakshadweep found a mention in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech on Thursday, with the archipelago of 35 islands being amongst the sites where, Sitharaman said, the government will undertake projects related to domestic tourism.

Lakshadweep is known for its striking beaches with crystal-clear waters. (Unsplash)
Lakshadweep is known for its striking beaches with crystal-clear waters. (Unsplash)

Click here for live updates on budget 2024

“To address fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infra, and amenities, will be taken on our (India’s) islands,” including Lakshadweep, the finance minister announced.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: Delhi Police asks people to ‘visit beautiful Lakshadweep’ amid Maldives row

Last month, the Union territory was at the centre of a diplomatic row between India and Maldives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted photos from his Lakshadweep visit on social media; this triggered three deputy ministers in the Maldivian government, who saw it as an attempt to promote Lakshadweep as a tourism destination over Maldives, and made offensive posts against PM Modi and India, prompting a major backlash. The three ministers were suspended by the Maldivian government; the country’s Mohamed Muizzu-led regime is considered anti-India and pro-China.

Also Read: Lakshadweep MP warns of ecological fragility amid rising tourism interest

Meanwhile, Nishant Pitti, whose travel firm EaseMyTrip suspended flight bookings to Maldives due to the ministers’ posts, called Sitharaman’s announcement on islands ‘a visionary approach.’

“Transformative measures in #Budget2024 Port connectivity and tourism infrastructure on our islands, including Lakshadweep, will undoubtedly uplift travel experiences and boost local economies. Kudos to the visionary approach,” Pitti said on X.

Also Read: Alliance Air to operate additional flights to Lakshadweep amid Maldives row

Sitharaman also noted that in budget 2024, the total outlay for infrastructure is being raised to 11.11 lakh crore for FY24-25.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On