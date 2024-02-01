Budget 2024: Lakshadweep, at heart of India-Maldives spat, mentioned by FM Sitharaman. What she said

The Union territory of Lakshadweep found a mention in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech on Thursday, with the archipelago of 35 islands being amongst the sites where, Sitharaman said, the government will undertake projects related to domestic tourism. Lakshadweep is known for its striking beaches with crystal-clear waters. (Unsplash)

“To address fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infra, and amenities, will be taken on our (India’s) islands,” including Lakshadweep, the finance minister announced.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Last month, the Union territory was at the centre of a diplomatic row between India and Maldives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted photos from his Lakshadweep visit on social media; this triggered three deputy ministers in the Maldivian government, who saw it as an attempt to promote Lakshadweep as a tourism destination over Maldives, and made offensive posts against PM Modi and India, prompting a major backlash. The three ministers were suspended by the Maldivian government; the country’s Mohamed Muizzu-led regime is considered anti-India and pro-China.

Also Read: Lakshadweep MP warns of ecological fragility amid rising tourism interest

Meanwhile, Nishant Pitti, whose travel firm EaseMyTrip suspended flight bookings to Maldives due to the ministers’ posts, called Sitharaman’s announcement on islands ‘a visionary approach.’

“Transformative measures in #Budget2024 Port connectivity and tourism infrastructure on our islands, including Lakshadweep, will undoubtedly uplift travel experiences and boost local economies. Kudos to the visionary approach,” Pitti said on X.

Also Read: Alliance Air to operate additional flights to Lakshadweep amid Maldives row

Sitharaman also noted that in budget 2024, the total outlay for infrastructure is being raised to ₹11.11 lakh crore for FY24-25.