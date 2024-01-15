Lakshadweep MP warns of ecological fragility amid rising tourism interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep and subsequent diplomatic crisis with the Maldives has sparked interest in the Indian archipelago. PM Modi was in Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 (Twitter/@narendramodi)

However, local MP Mohammad Faizal warned about the fragility of the island's ecology and the need for strict regulations.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Faizal told NDTV that the tourist inflow has to be controlled considering the "integrated Island management plan" laid down by the Justice Ravindran Commission.

This comprehensive plan, widely accepted and consulted before infrastructure projects, outlines the islands' carrying capacity and the permissible number of tourists.

He underlined that Lakshadweep is currently focusing on "high-end controlled tourism" to maximize revenue while ensuring strict environmental controls.

Despite the increased social media attention, the lack of direct connectivity, limited hotel accommodations, and tourist facilities might discourage potential visitors to Lakshadweep, according to industry executives.

As of now, Alliance Air is the sole operator with a daily flight to Agatti, which can only accommodate small aircraft.

“Unlike Lakshadweep, Indians now have more direct connectivity to various beach destinations in and around the country,” said VP Narula, owner of Apex Travel and Tours. “Direct air connectivity not only helps a traveller to save on cost, but also provides convenience.”

“Limited access due to limited flights, and the mandatory permits required to land at the airport are all cumbersome and have restricted Lakshadweep’s tourism,” said Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India, a lobby group. “The archipelago has not been promoted as required, leading to a lack of awareness.”

Data from the Airports Authority of India indicates that the airport in Agatti island experienced the lowest number of flights during the April-November 2023 period in eight years. There were 1,080 aircraft movements during this period, compared to 1,482 in 2022 and 1,202 in 2021, with the trend holding in previous years except for the pandemic-disrupted 2020.