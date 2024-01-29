 Taxpayers, these are the 10 key budget terms you must know - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Taxpayers, these are the 10 key budget terms you must know

Taxpayers, these are the 10 key budget terms you must know

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 02:10 PM IST

Interim Budget 2024: In order to understand the budget better, let's look at key terms that are used in the document which can be helpful for taxpayers.

As Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the last interim budget before the 2024 general elections on February 1, taxpayers are hopeful for favorable changes. But in order to understand the budget better, let's look at key terms that are used in the document.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Tax deduction

Think of tax deduction as a discount on your tax bill. For example, a standard deduction of 50,000 lowers your total income, which thereby reduces the taxable amount. Investments in PPF, NSC, and tax-saving FDs can fetch deductions under section 80C.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Rebate

This is a reduction in total income tax that stimulates economic activity by lessening the tax burden for taxpayers.

Read more: Reliance share price at record high: What exactly is happening and why

Tax surcharge

This applies to taxpayers earning more than 50 lakh as surcharge is an extra tax applied to the existing tax rate. A 10 percent surcharge on a 30 percent tax rate will raise the total tax liability to 33 percent.

Cess on tax

This is an additional tax put on income tax to fund specific objectives like health and education. This is charged on the total tax liability, including surcharge and is currently at 4 per cent.

New tax regime

The new tax regime was introduced in 2022 and has seven slabs with concessional rates. In the financial year 2023-24, it became the default regime, replacing the old tax regime.

Old tax regime

The old tax regime had four slabs with the highest tax rate at 30 percent for incomes above 10 lakh.

TDS

This is a way of collecting tax at the source of income, such as banks deducting tax when transferring interest income.

Tax saving instruments

These include PPF, NSC, and NPS which allow taxpayers to claim deductions in their income tax.

Tax collection at source (TCS)

This is an extra amount collected as tax by a seller from the buyer at the time of sale. It is deposited with the tax authority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On