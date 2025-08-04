Calcutta University to not reschedule undergraduate law semester exam on August 28

Calcutta University’s officiating VC Santa Dutta on Monday said the varsity will not reschedule its undergraduate law semester exam on August 28 as "overwhelming majority" of CU syndicate members decided not to give in to the request of the higher education department and the ruling TMC to shift the date. Calcutta university will hold the undergraduate law semester exam on August 28, 2025. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)

Dutta, who had earlier been accused by Education Minister Bratya Basu of "overstaying" in her post despite her term as officiating VC having ended sometimes back, told reporters that the emergency meeting of syndicate, attended by several educators including some principals, felt that the university cannot reschedule the exam date to accommodate the wishes of a political organisation.

"Barring the note of dissent by one syndicate member (Om Prakash Mishra) and reservations voiced by the representative of the higher education department, all other members endorsed our previous decision not to change the date of exam," she said.

"We must keep in mind, barring government holidays, there has been no precedent of altering dates of exams of university for the political programme of any organisation. The decision has been taken to keep high the legacy of Calcutta University and functional academic autonomy on such matters," he added.

Asked about apprehensions by the higher education department official and one of the syndicate members about candidates faced with largescale traffic disruptions due to the rallies taken out on that day, Dutta said, "We have requested the transport department and the administration to ensure smooth unhindered traffic movement on that day."

"If the government can ensure no employee and other commuters should face any difficulty on the days of 'bandhs' called by different political parties, they can follow the same policy," she observed.

Three days ago, the West Bengal government had urged the institution to reschedule its undergraduate law semester exam date on August 28 since it clashed with the foundation day of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, the students' wing of the state's ruling party.

The higher education department's letter, signed by a senior special secretary, justified its "request" stating that the rescheduling will be "in the interest of a large section of candidates".

According to the CU exam fixture, the BCom semester-4 and BA-LLB semester-4 exams are scheduled on that date from 2 pm-5 pm, around the same time when the TMCP foundation day rally takes place in central Kolkata.

"The exam schedule was prepared much in advance keeping in mind all the registered government holidays, and that does not include August 28. Numerous other factors are taken into consideration while fixing exam dates for a large institution like ours," said Dutta, who heads CU that has 151 affiliated UG colleges and 16 institutes in Kolkata and adjacent areas.

Dutta, who was appointed as the officiating VC by Governor C V Ananda Bose in 2023, told reporters on Friday that she was issued a letter earlier in the day which asked her "to reschedule the exam date as it falls on the same date of August 28, which is the foundation date of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad and hurt the sentiments of students."

The VC questioned how "such a letter could be issued by the state government to openly favour a certain political party", and asserted that it undermined the functional autonomy of the 168-year-old state-run institution.

"Nearly 30,000 candidates will appear in the exams on August 28. How many among them will attend the rally or how many among them made request for changing the exam schedule? A very small percentage," she said.

Dutta said the CU will take a decision about those skipping the test on August 28 later on.

Dutta has allegedly remained at the receiving end of the TMCP's ire over the past few days after her rigidity to stick to the original schedule led to students' agitations and submission of memoranda.

Dutta had taken over after CU's full-time VC Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee left, following allegations of illegalities in her appointment by the state government.

TMCP's state unit president, Trinankur Bhattacharya, accused Dutta of working at the behest of the saffron camp.

"This is not a simple academic decision," he said, "The VC must abide by the higher education department's directive. She is not above the institution and or the system."

"Not just TMCP supporters, but thousands of candidates will appear for the exams at different centres affiliated to CU on that day. There will be rallies in the city which could cause traffic disruption. Is she not concerned about the ordinary examinees?" he asked.