NBEMS releases schedule for NEET SS, FMGE & other examinations, check dates here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, has announced the exam schedule of several important upcoming examinations including NEET SS, FMGE, and DNB, among others. Candidates appearing fort these exams can check the schedule on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NBEMS has announced the tentative schedule for NEET SS, FMGE and other exams.

As per the schedule, following is the tentative schedule:

EXAM NAME EXAM DATE EXAM TIMING DrNB (SS) Final Theory Exam October 29, 30, 31, 2025 9 AM to 12 PM NEET SS 2025 November 7 and 8, 2025 9 AM to 11:30 AM 2 PM to 4:30 PM DNB (BS) Final Theory Exam December 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2025 9 AM to 12 PM DIPLOMA Final Theory Exam January 6, 7 and 8, 2026 2 PM to 5 PM FMGE December 2025 January 17, 2026 9 AM to 11:30 AM 2 PM to 4:30 PM

In the notice, the NBEMS stated that the schedule of forthcoming examinations is purely tentative, adding that the exact dates of exams will be indicated in the Information Bulletin which will be notified on NBEMS website (natboard.edu.in ) in due course.

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the exam calendar:

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in. On the home page, on the home page go to the Public Notice section, and click on the exam schedule link. The tentative exam schedule will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.