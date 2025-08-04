Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
NBEMS releases schedule for NEET SS, FMGE & other examinations, check dates here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 03:55 pm IST

NBEMS has released exam schedule for NEET SS, FMGE and other examinations. Check the schedule below. 

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, has announced the exam schedule of several important upcoming examinations including NEET SS, FMGE, and DNB, among others. Candidates appearing fort these exams can check the schedule on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS has announced the tentative schedule for NEET SS, FMGE and other exams.
NBEMS has announced the tentative schedule for NEET SS, FMGE and other exams.

As per the schedule, following is the tentative schedule:

EXAM NAMEEXAM DATEEXAM TIMING
DrNB (SS) Final Theory ExamOctober 29, 30, 31, 20259 AM to 12 PM
NEET SS 2025November 7 and 8, 2025

9 AM to 11:30 AM

2 PM to 4:30 PM

DNB (BS) Final Theory ExamDecember 18, 19, 20 and 21, 20259 AM to 12 PM
DIPLOMA Final Theory ExamJanuary 6, 7 and 8, 20262 PM to 5 PM
FMGE December 2025January 17, 2026

9 AM to 11:30 AM

2 PM to 4:30 PM

In the notice, the NBEMS stated that the schedule of forthcoming examinations is purely tentative, adding that the exact dates of exams will be indicated in the Information Bulletin which will be notified on NBEMS website (natboard.edu.in ) in due course.

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the exam calendar:

  1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
  2. On the home page, on the home page go to the Public Notice section, and click on the exam schedule link.
  3. The tentative exam schedule will be displayed on the screen.
  4. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Exam and College Guide
