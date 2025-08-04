Nagaland University launches new ‘Master of Arts programme in Language and Culture’, check course details and more

Nagaland University has launched a Master of Arts programme in Language and Culture, an interdisciplinary Master’s degree that is aimed at preserving, promoting, and advancing the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of the Naga people. Nagaland University has launched a new ‘Master of Arts programme in Language and Culture’.

The course allows students to learn and explore different courses or curricula from different areas of study, instead of being confined with only one discipline, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

As per a press statement issued by the university, students who graduate from this programme will be able to avail NET exams in three papers, namely Linguistics, Folk Literature, and Tribal and Regional Language.

The classes for the first batch will be conducted on August 5, 2025. A total of 20 Students will be admitted to this program.

Prof. Jagadish Kumar Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor of Nagaland University, expressed his delight on the launch of the Master of Arts programme in Language and Culture by the Centre for Naga Tribal Language Studies, Nagaland University.

He said, “This marks a historic milestone as the first interdisciplinary master’s degree of its kind introduced by our university. The programme is a timely and significant initiative aimed at preserving, promoting, and advancing the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of the Naga people. It reflects Nagaland University’s continued commitment to academic excellence, inclusivity, and the advancement of indigenous knowledge systems.”

The course has been designed as a four-semester interdisciplinary programme incorporating the core perspectives from various schools of thought underpinning the study of language and culture.

Dr. Yanbeni Yanthan, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Naga Tribal Language Studies, Nagaland University said, "The course aims to remain relevant to meet the growing challenges of the 21st century especially in terms of social impact, contribution to policy making at the grass root level and tackling sensitive issues such as cultural heritage, language revitalisation, language policy as well as tackling poetics and practices of lesser studied indigenous cultures.”

Students who pursue this course can opt for careers in research, teaching, digital archiving, consultancy, development sector professionals, language planning and policy analysts.