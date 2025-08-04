From degrees to skills: Why India's youth need practical skills to drive a future-ready workforce

Young people today need more than just degrees—they need practical skills that match today’s job market. (Mint file photo/representative image)

India has the largest youth population in the world—with more than 65% of people under 35 years of age. This presents a significant opportunity for the nation, but it can only be achieved if youth are given the right opportunity. Each year millions of young Indians become job seekers, but many do not get the right jobs. The reason for this lies not within a lack of motivation but based on discrepancies between what young people learn in school and what jobs require.

Workplaces today are changing fast due to things like technology, climate concerns, and digital tools. To succeed, young people need more than just degrees—they need practical skills that match today’s job market. The goal isn’t just to create jobs, but to make sure young people are ready to take them on with confidence.

The Skill Disconnect

Even with the increasing number of graduates every year, employers still find it difficult to get candidates who are able to make a contribution on day one. This mismatch manifests in the workplace—where assignments that involve critical thinking, teamwork, or effective communication become hurdles. A recent report brought to the forefront that more than 47% of Indian workers are deemed not employable, primarily because of gaps in applied skills such as problem-solving and workplace communication. It's a reminder that employability is more than book knowledge—it's about having the ability to put that knowledge into practice.

This disparity is especially troubling in an economy that is quickly becoming more digital and industrial. In sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, construction, or services, the type of work is evolving. Modern roles demand digital skills, flexibility, and practical experience—attributes that conventional education frequently does not develop.

Building a Future-Ready Workforce

Recognising the urgency, national initiatives have begun placing skill development at the centre of the country’s growth agenda. Under the Skill India Mission, more than 1.4 crore youth have been trained since its inception in 2015. As part of its next phase—PMKVY 4.0—efforts are now being made to integrate 21st-century skills such as AI, green energy, and data analytics into training curricula to stay in step with global trends.

Simultaneously, there is a growing focus on apprenticeships, internships, and practical exposure—not just classroom instruction. Such exposure helps young individuals move beyond rote learning, build real-world confidence, and understand the expectations of a modern workplace.

Inclusive Skilling for Inclusive Growth

Nevertheless, for these initiatives to be truly effective, they need to be inclusive and mainstream. Youth in rural areas, women, and people from economically disadvantaged backgrounds still face challenges accessing quality skills training. For example, as per Financial Express, nearly 80% of youth in rural India are yet to pursue any vocational or skill training, highlighting the urgent need to improve access and outreach in these areas.

The digital gap adds to the complications. Although online platforms have increased the flexibility of learning, many young people lack access to stable internet connections or devices, particularly in low-income or rural regions. Closing this technological divide is crucial for India to establish equal opportunities for skill development for everyone.

From Job Seekers to Value Creators

Also emerging is a quiet, yet powerful, shift in mind-set—young Indians are not simply looking for jobs; many want to create them. While job creation has always been an interest of our young people, entrepreneurship, gig work, and freelancing are being painted as legitimate career paths. Skill building in financial literacy, communication, and digital entrepreneurship are enabling our youth to build micro-enterprises and freelance careers.

This shift from job-seeking to value-creation represents a fundamental change in how we view skilling—not just as employment preparation, but as empowerment.

The Way Forward

Bridging India's skill gap cannot happen overnight--it is a national imperative and must become a norm but it is only possible through unity, when government policy, collaboration and engagement between both industry and education, and improving access to technology are appreciated as one.

India's young people need more than just chances; they require the necessary tools, guidance, and self-belief to seize those chances. And if that happens, India won't just satisfy its demand for workers—it will become a global leader, boasting one of the most adaptable, skilled, and forward-thinking workforces anywhere on the planet.

Because in the end, it’s not just about creating skilled workers—it’s about shaping capable citizens.

(Mr. Neeraj Chauhan is the Head of Human Resource at Next IAS. The views expressed are personal.)