Struggling with job interviews? Here are 5 tips every job seeker should know as per Forbes

In today’s highly competitive job market, landing an interview is only half the battle - the real challenge lies in cracking it. What's even worse? Not being employed despite having a solid resume and relevant skills. Check the five easy tips to crack a job interview as per Forbes. (Image source: Unsplash)

Days turn into weeks, and weeks into months, but your hunt for a job continues. A recent report by Forbes suggests that a primary reason for failing to crack a job interview may actually be due to a few obstacles faced by job seekers, and addressing them effectively will make all the difference.

In this article, we will look at five easy tips to navigate the obstacles faced by aspirants hunting for jobs, as recommended by Forbes.

1. Reassessing your job search approach

As per the Forbes report, job seekers often endure lengthy job searches that can range to several months, mostly due to tough competition and other related factors. This results in frustration, diminished confidence, and financial stress. A lengthy job search has a negative impact on motivation.

The report suggests that although persistence is crucial, the willingness to adapt is equally important. It is essential to reassess your job approach regularly, and setting smaller goals, such as networking or acquiring new skills that can help in boosting the morale during a prolonged job search.

2. Expand your job search strategies

Another challenge faced by job seekers, as per the Forbes report, is trouble locating jobs that match their skills and qualifications. This is due to job market getting increasingly specialized, and employers looking for specific skill sets. Besides, the popularity of remote work has not only broadened opportunities but also heightened competition, resulting in global job applications.

The report suggests that having a strong online presence in sites like LinkedIn is essential in today's competitive job market as most recruiters actively find candidates on such social media platforms. Additionally, networking with companies is important as it increases visibility to recruiters.

3. Highlight most relevant sections in resume for each application

One of the most essential ways to get noticed by recruiters is to tailor your resume to a specific role. As per the Forbes report, hiring professionals strongly favor resumes that are tailored to the specific role. Although customised applications make candidates stand out, it requires significant effort.

A useful way to tailor your resume is by utilising tools designed to optimise resumes. The trick is to selectively highlight the most relevant sections for each application in your master resume.

4. Incorporate relevant keywords in your application from the job description

You would be surprised to know that most big companies today use tools such as Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to streamline their hiring processes, the Forbes report pointed out. In other words, when you submit your job application, it is not immediately reviewed by a human, rather it is screened through algorithms that filter candidates based on specific criteria. Hence, if your job application lacks the right keywords and data for ATS systems, it may never reach the hiring professional.

Thus, the Forbes report suggests that incorporating relevant keywords from the job description, using standard section headings, and ensuring the application is formatted in a way ATS-friendly manner, is extremely essential.

5. The quality over quantity mantra for resumes

Lastly, one important aspect when hunting for a job is to emphasize on quality over quantity in your resume. Instead of lengthy job descriptions, the Forbes report recommends focusing on recent and relevant, and using bullet points to enhance readability. It also suggests incorporating special sections such that highlight key qualifications. The idea is to keep a right balance as adding too much information can overwhelm recruiters and make your most relevant qualifications unclear, whereas a resume with less information may fail to showcase your experience and qualifications.

(With inputs from forbes.com)