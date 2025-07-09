Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has started JEECUP 2025 Round 2 choice filling on July 9, 2025. Candidates who want to fill choices for second round can find the direct link to do it through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2025 Round 2 choice filling begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link here

The last date to fill the choices for Round 2 is July 11, 2025. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on July 12, 2025.

The online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates, and deposit security + counselling fee through their login from July 13 to July 15, 2025. The document verification at the district help centres will be done from July 14 to July 16, 2025. Candidates can withdraw their seats on July 17, 2025.

JEECUP 2025 Round 2 choice filling: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on JEECUP 2025 Round 2 choice filling link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

4. Click on submit and now you can fill choices.

5. Once choices are filled, click on submit.

6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Round 3 choice filling will held from July 18 to July 20. Round 3 seat allotment is scheduled to be out on July 21. Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates and deposit Security + Counseling fee will enable from July 22 to July 24. Document Verification at the district Help Centers from July 22 to July 25 up to 6:00 PM. Admitted Seat Withdrawal on July 26, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.