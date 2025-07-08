Single parent and worried about your child? Here's how a strong parent-school partnership can make all the difference

Former US Senator had once said in one of his speeches, “You can raise good children in single parent households, and many of you perhaps here today come from that type of environment. It is possible and many do it in heroic situations, but it’s much more difficult..” And rightly so. Although the school cannot be a substitute for a parent, a strong parent school partnership is an important sequence in a child’s physical, social, psychological and academic growth process. (Image source: Pixabay)

There is no denying the fact that raising a child as a single parent can feel overwhelming, particularly when you are concerned about their well-being.

Single parents are required to juggle roles, responsibilities, and expectations, and at the same time, they need to ensure their children feel secure and understood.

But here is a good news - you do not need to do all of this alone! Your child's school can be a powerful ally which can eventually become a cornerstone in his/her emotional, academic, and social growth.

A report titled ‘Positive Parenting: A Ready Reckoner’ by CBSE has laid down some important aspects of single parenting, and how a healthy parent-school partnership can act as a boon.

Before we discuss about parent-school partnership, let's look at some of the challenges faced by single parents:

Single Parenting: The Challenges

Single parents may face lack of quality time with the child because of balancing hectic work and home schedules. They may experience in difficulty in disciplining the child for the fear of being perceived as a ‘strict’ parent. A child can find it difficult to cope with the absence of a parent. A child’s academic performance or peer relations may be affected by the changes in relationships with extended family or emerging new relationships, the report states, There may be problems related to custody of the child and visitation rights. Single parents may also face financial difficulties.

Parent–school partnership: Explained

According to the CBSE report, “parent-school partnership acts as a safety net for a child’s school experience, learning and emotional wellbeing. Parental engagement impacts a child’s learning and development. Shared responsibility between parents and teachers is essential to foster positive growth of a child.”

The report highlights that although the school cannot be a substitute for a parent, however a parent school partnership is an important sequence in a child’s physical, social, psychological and academic growth process.

One of the crucial aspects for parents is communication, both with the school and the child, as it may help them find out if there are any adjustment issues or bullying of any manner (physical, verbal, social, cyber or sexual) which can have detrimental impact on the wellbeing of children.

Following are some ways that parents can follow to usher in strong parent-school partnership:

1. Communicate

a) Parents can set a positive tone by talking with teachers right at the beginning of the school year

b) They should be open to understanding what their child does in school

c) Parents must continue talking to teachers even when things are going well with their child, A healthy relationship with teachers will make it easier for parents to solve if any problem comes up.

d) Parents should also ask for help if they see their child struggling or unable to keep up in class.

2. Being Proactive

a) Parents should take the initiative to get to know the teachers.

b) They should work with teachers to set goals for the child’s education.

3. Engagement

a) Parents should participate in activities suggested by the school.

4. Informing

a) Parents should inform teachers about important events or conditions that may impact learning, such as a death, serious illness in the family, or other situations.

b) Negative events can affect the child’s behaviour in school and her/his ability to learn. It is essential for teachers to know about such events to help them understand the child’s behaviour changes and provide support.

What parents should keep in mind

The report also encourages parents to attend events like parent–teacher meetings regularly.

Additionally, it is essential for parents to be a supportive partner of the school and trust it. They should also acknowledge the efforts of teachers and school staff when required.

(With inputs from CBSE's Positive Parenting: A Ready Reckoner)