XAT 2026: Registrations begin tomorrow, Day 1 applicants to be rewarded with exclusive access to XAT ecosystem

XLRI – Xavier School of Management will be commencing applications for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 from Thursday, July 10, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to submit their applications on the official website at xatonline.in. XAT 2026: Application window will open on July 10, 2025. Know what benefits await Day 1 applicants. (Representative image/HT file photo)

Notably, the last date to apply for XAT 2026 is December 5, 2026.

XAT 2026: Special rewards await Day 1 applicants

This year XAT is introducing a first-of-its-kind initiative wherein early applicants (those who apply on Day 1) will be rewarded with personalised support and exclusive access to the XAT ecosystem.

In other words, applicants who complete their registration on July 10 will gain access to a unique support experience designed to foster deeper engagement and better preparation, an official statement informed.

The special privileges include:

1. Live Interactive Sessions with XAT Convenor, XAT team, and XLRI students (XAT toppers)

This includes two exclusive and enclosed online Q&A sessions — one tentatively in the last week of July and another in the first week of August.

Each session will feature XAT 2026 Convenor, XAT team, and XLRI students, with participation limited to 100 randomly selected Day 1 applicants. During these sessions aspirants will be able to:

a) Engage directly with XAT Convenor, XAT team, and XLRI students (XAT toppers)

b) Gain preparation strategies and test-taking tips

c) Get queries answered firsthand from the XAT team

2. Private Telegram Mentorship Community

100 unique Day 1 applicants will be invited to join a private Telegram group moderated by XLRI students and the XAT Team. The community will remain active tentatively in the following dates:

a) Second week of August (1-hour session)

b) Fourth week of August (1-hour session)

In this platform, aspirants will be able to:

a) Post questions and receive responses firsthand

b) Get help with prep strategies

Speaking on the initiative, Prof. Rahul Shukla said, “Over the years, we have seen that the most remarkable journeys don’t always begin with loud certainty, but with quiet clarity.”

“This year, we want to walk alongside the aspirants from Day 1 — not just as an exam body, but as a community that believes in their potential,” he added.