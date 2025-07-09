JNU UG, COP Admission 2025: Registration begins at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, check important dates here

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started its registeration process for admission to its Undergraduate (UG) programme and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) for session 2025-26. Eligible candidates who appeared for CUET-UG 2025 examination can submit their application form by visiting its official website jnueejnu.ac.in and can login with Application number & Date of birth. JNU administrative building.(HT file)

The registration process started from July 8 and is open till July 15 up to 11:50 PM. JNU offer admission to various programmes every year with multiple options to enrol in.

Candidates must check the required eligibility criteria in the E-Prospectus available on the university's official website and satisfy them before filling out the application form correctly.

JNU UG, COP Admission 2025: Steps to be followed to fill the application form:-

Visit official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Tab on admission link for UG/COP 2025

Fill all the details and upload the required documents.

Pay the fees online and submit.

Save the copy for further need.

The correction window for candidates' online applications will open from July 16, 2025, and close on July 17, 2025.

The first merit list will be out on July 23, 2025(Tentative). Pre-enrolment registration & payment of fee for blocking of seats of First Merit List will held from July 23, 2025 to July 25, 2025(Tentative).

The selected candidates' physical verification of admission or registration for first merit list will be on July 30, July 31 and August 1, 2025 for UG and August 4, 2025 for COP.

Second Merit List & Supernumerary Seat for Admissions will be out on August 1, 2025(Tentative).

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of the fee for blocking seats of the Second Merit List and Supernumerary Seat will be from August 1, 2025, to August 3, 2025(Tentative).

Selected candidates Physical Verification of Admission or Registration for Second List & Supernumerary seat will be on August 7, 2025.

Final call for expression of willingness for admission against vacant seats will held on August 19, 2025(Tentative).

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee for blocking of seats of Final Merit list will be conducted from August 19, 2025 to August 21, 2025 (Tentative)

Selected candidates Physical verification of Admission or Registration for Final Merit List is scheduled on August 25, 2025

Deadline for Admission/Registration is on August 29, 2025.

For more related updates, candidates are advised to check official website.