DU UG Admissions 2025: Round 3 upgraded allocations to be out tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in, know how to check

The University of Delhi is set to declare the upgraded allocations for the third round of undergraduate admissions on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Candidates participating in the admission process will be able to check the upgraded allocations on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in, when released. DU UG Admissions 2025: Round 3 upgraded allocations scheduled to be out on August 5, 2025, at admission.uod.ac.in. The steps to check are given here. (Image source: screenshot/admission.uod.ac.in)

Following this, colleges will verify and approve the online applications by August 6, 2025 up to 4:59 PM. The deadline for fee payment is August 7, 2025, till 4:59 pm.

As per the schedule, the university will display vacant seats for mid-entry on August 8 at 5 pm, and candidates can apply for admission under the scheme on August 10, 2025, up to 4:59 pm

The CSAS round 3 seat allotment result for performance-based programmes (Music, BFA and PE, HE&S) and ward quota is set to be declared on August 13, 2025, at 5 pm.

Likewise, for round-I of CW, ECA and Sports seats, the seat allotment result will be released on August 15, 2025, at 5 pm.

Candidates are required to accept the allotted seats on August 17 by 4:59 pm.

The last date for fee payment is August 19, 2025, up to 4:59 pm.

Notably, the university had closed the window to upgrade and reorder preference of seats for the third round of undergraduate admissions on August 3, 2025.

DU UG Admissions 2025: How to check upgraded allocations

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the upgraded allocations when released:

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link to check the upgraded allocations for third round. Enter your credentials to log in if required, and submit. Check the upgraded allocations list. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of University of Delhi.