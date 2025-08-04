CSIR NET 2025 answer key objection window closed, results to be declared next at csirnet.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has closed the window to challenge the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 on August 3, and is expected to release the results next. When released, candidates will be able to check and download the CSIR UGC NET Results 2025 from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR NET Results 2025 is expected to be released soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in. (HT File)

NTA said that the results will be prepared based on the CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key. The challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts.

If challenges of any candidates is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

Candidates must remember that they will not be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of their challenge, and the key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final.

The CSIR UGC NET Exam 2025 was conducted on July 28, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 1,95,241 candidates across the country.

CSIR UGC NET Results 2025: Steps to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when released:

1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the CSIR UGC NET Results 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET.