AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase today

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh and the APSCHE (Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education) will announce the AP EAMCET seat allotment result for the final phase today, August 4. Once announced, candidates can check the AP EAMCET final phase seat allotment result on the official website,eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After the seat allotment result, shortlisted candidates need to self-report and then report to the allotted colleges. The last date to complete this activity is August 8.

The registration process for the final phase of AP EAMCET counselling started on July 27 and ended on July 30. Verification of uploaded certificates was done from July 28 to July 30, 2025.

Candidates were allowed to exercise web options from July 28 to 31 and change the web options on August 1, 2025.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: How to check final phase seat allotment result?

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the AP EAMCET final phase seat allotment results-

1. Go to the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for AP EAMCET final phase allotment result or allotment order download link.

3. Enter your log in details.

4. Submit and check the allotment result/download the allotment order.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling.