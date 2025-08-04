MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 choice filling ends today at mcc.nic.in
Candidates who have registered for the all India quota counselling process can fill their choices up to 11:59 pm at mcc.nic.in.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the NEET UG round 1 choice filling window today, August 4. Candidates who have registered for the all India quota counselling process can fill their choices up to 11:59 pm at mcc.nic.in.
As per the schedule, the choice locking facility will start at 4 pm today and end at 11:59 pm.
The registration process for the first round of MCC NEET UG 2025 counselling ended at 1 pm yesterday, August 3.
Next, MCC will process seats for the first round and announce the allotment results on August 6.
Candidates who get a seat need to report for admission at the allotted institutions between August 7 and 11.
MCC NEET UG counselling 2025 will be held in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round.
MCC NEET UG counselling is held for admission to:
15 per cent all India quota seats MBBS/ BDS seats of states (participation of the union territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats),
100 per cent MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU
100 per cent MBBS seats of AIIMS across India,
100 per cent JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal),
100 per cent AMU seats
85 per cent of state quota seats of DU, IP University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)
100 per cent Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5 per cent internal quota seats for Jamia students
15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the MCC website for updates.
