MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Last date to apply today for round 1 at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the extended registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET UG 2025 counselling today, August 3.

Candidates can register themselves up to 1 pm at mcc.nic.in.

The counselling schedule has been revised again, as per which candidates can pay the fee for the first round up to 4 pm today.

The window to fill choices has been also extended up to 11:59 pm on August 4. The choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm to 11:59 pm tomorrow.

MCC will process seats for the first round on August 5 and announce the allotment results on August 6.

Candidates who get a seat in the first round have to report for admission at the allotted institutions from August 7 to 11.

This year, MCC NEET UG counselling will be done in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round. With the extension of the first round deadlines, the schedule for other rounds may also be revised. Candidates should regularly visit the MCC website for updates.

They are also advised to read the NEET UG counselling information bulletin before applying.

MCC NEET UG counselling is for admission to:

15 per cent all India quota seats MBBS/ BDS seats of states (participation of the union territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats),

100 per cent MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU

100 per cent MBBS seats of AIIMS across India,

100 per cent JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal),

100 per cent AMU seats

85 per cent of state quota seats of DU, IP University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)

100 per cent Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5 per cent internal quota seats for Jamia students

15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of MCC.