IAF Agniveervayu 02/2026 registration ends today, apply at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Indian Air Force (IAF) will close the registration window for the Agnveervayu 02/2026 intake today, August 4. Eligible candidates can apply for IAF Agniveervayu 2026 on agnipathvayu.cdac.in. IAF Agniveervayu 02/2026 registration ends today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Previously, the last date to apply was July 31 and it was later extended.

The IAF Agniveervayu selection test will be held from September 25 onwards.

IAF Agnveervayu 2025: Eligibility criteria

Subject Eligibility Science Passed Intermediate/ 10+2/ or its equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from recognised education boards. At least 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English. OR Passed 3 years Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a recognised Polytechnic institute 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English in the Diploma course examination. If English is not a subject of the diploma course, they should have the required marks in Intermediate/Matriculation exam. OR Passed a two-year Vocational course with non-vocational subjects: Physics and Mathematics from recognised education boards 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English in the Vocational course examination (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation, if English is not a subject in the Vocational course). Other than Science Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/ subjects from recognised boards 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English. OR Passed a two-year Vocational course from recognised boards with 50 per cent or more aggregate marks and 50 per cent marks in English in the Vocational course examination (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation if English is not a subject in the Vocational Course).

IAF Agniveervayu recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Those who were born between July 2, 2005 and January 2, 2009 (both dates inclusive) can apply for this recruitment process. If the candidate clears all the stages of the selection process, then the upper age limit on the date of enrolment should be 21 years.

The online recruitment exam will be objective-type, and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for the English paper.

For Science subjects, the exam duration will be 60 minutes and will comprise of Physics, Mathematics and English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

For other subjects, the total test duration will be 45 minutes and will comprise of English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

For more details and to apply online, candidates can visit the official website.