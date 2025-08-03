IAF Agniveervayu 2026 registration ends tomorrow

Indian Air Force (IAF) will close the extended registration window for the Agnveervayu 02/2026 intake tomorrow, August 4. Candidates can apply for IAF Agniveervayu 2026 on agnipathvayu.cdac.in. IAF Agniveervayu 2025 registration ends tomorrow(PTI/For representation)

Before the extension, the last date to apply was July 31, 2025.

The selection test will be held from September 25, 2025, onwards. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

IAF Agnveervayu 2025: Eligibility criteria

Science Subjects:

Candidates should have passed Intermediate/ 10+2/ or its equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from recognised education boards. They should score at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.

OR

Candidates should have passed three years Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a recognised Polytechnic institute with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English in the Diploma course examination. If English is not a subject of the diploma course, they should have the required marks in Intermediate/Matriculation exam.

OR

Candidates should have passed a two-year Vocational course with non-vocational subjects: Physics and Mathematics from recognised education boards with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English in the Vocational course examination (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation, if English is not a subject in the Vocational course).

Other than Science subjects:

Candiddates should have passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/ subjects from recognised boards with 50% per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.

OR

Passed a two-year Vocational course from recognised boards with 50 per cent or more aggregate marks and 50 per cent marks in English in the Vocational course examination (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation if English is not a subject in the Vocational Course).

Age Limit

The applicant should be born between July 2, 2005 and January 2, 2009 (both dates inclusive). If the candidate clears all the stages of the selection procedure, then the upper age limit on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises Phase I, Phase II and Phase III exams.

The online test will be objective-type, and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for the English paper.

For Science subjects, the total duration of the test will be 60 minutes and will comprise of Physics, Mathematics and English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

For other subjects, the total duration of the test will be 45 minutes and will comprise of English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

A state-wise PSL will be prepared after the completion of selection tests, and the same will be displayed at all the ASCs and also on the website on May 15, 2026.