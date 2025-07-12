IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025: Registration begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, direct link here

Indian Air Force has started the registration process for Agniveervayu posts on July 11. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IAF Agnipathvayu at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The last date to apply is July 31, 2025. IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025: Registration begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

The selection test will be held from September 25, 2025 onwards. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Science Subjects: Candidates should have passed Intermediate/ 10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from Education Boards recognised by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from Central, State and UT recognised Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Diploma Course (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course). OR Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Mathematics from Education Boards recognised by central, State and UT with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Vocational Course (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

Other than Science Subjects: Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/ subjects from Education Boards recognised by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed two years Vocational Course from Education Boards recognised by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50 marks in English in Vocational Course (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

Age Limit

To apply for the post, candidate should be born between July 2, 2005 and January 2, 2009 (both dates inclusive). In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Phase I, Phase II and Phase III exam.

Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. For Science subject, the total duration of the test is 60 minutes and shall comprise of Physics, Mathematics and English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus. For other subjects, the total duration is 45 minutes and shall comprise of English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA). The State-wise PSL will be prepared after the completion of selection test and the same will be displayed at all the ASCs and also on web portal on May 15, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IAF.