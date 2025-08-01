Agniveer recruitment rally to begin in Ayodhya on Aug 5

The Army Recruitment Office (ARO) in Amethi will conduct the recruitment rally for Agniveers at the Dogra Regimental Centre Ground in Ayodhya Cantt from August 5 to 18. This will be the first recruitment rally in Uttar Pradesh under the Agnipath Scheme for the year 2025, officials said. This will be the first recruitment rally in Uttar Pradesh under the Agnipath Scheme for the year 2025. (File Photo)

The rally will cover 13 districts falling under Amethi ARO -- Amethi, Kaushambi, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Ayodhya, Siddharth Nagar, Prayagraj, Sultanpur, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Kushinagar. A total of 11,972 candidates who qualified the online Common Entrance Exam (CEE), held between June 30 and July 10, have been shortlisted for participation. Admit cards were issued to these candidates on July 28 via their registered emails, according to a government press release.

The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in various categories, including Agniveer general duty (GD), Agniveer technical, clerk/SKT, tradesman (8th & 10th pass), sepoy nursing assistant, nursing assistant veterinary and sepoy pharma, the release said.

According to officials, candidates attending the rally are required to arrive with their original admit cards and all required documents as specified. They should also prepare adequately for the physical and other selection tests as mentioned in the official rally notification.

Officials emphasised that the recruitment process is fair and transparent, urging candidates not to fall prey to touts or use unfair means.

DISTRICT-WISE SCHEDULE:

August 5: Agniveer GD for Amethi, Kaushambi

August 6: Agniveer GD for Rae Bareli

August 7: Agniveer GD for Pratapgarh

August 8: Agniveer GD for Ayodhya, Siddharth Nagar

August 9: Agniveer GD for Prayagraj

August 10: Agniveer GD for Sultanpur, Basti

August 11: Agniveer GD for Ambedkar Nagar, Maharajganj

August 12: Agniveer GD for Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar

August 13: Agniveer technical for all 13 districts

August 14: Tradesman (8th & 10th pass) and clerk/SKT for all districts

August 16: Sepoy nursing assistant, nursing assistant veterinary & sepoy pharma for all districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand