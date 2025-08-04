Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 registration ends today, apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will close the registration process for the NEET UG 2025 counselling today, August 4. Eligible candidates can apply for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 registration ends today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 choice filling ends today at mcc.nic.in

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025: Important dates

Name of event Date Last date to apply (for all courses) August 4 (11.59 pm) Fee payment (for all courses) August 5 (11.59 pm) Uploading of colored scanned copy of original requisite documents on portal as per the list (for all courses) August 5 (11.59 pm) Publication of registered candidates' list (for all courses) August 6 Publication of provisional merit list of registered candidates (for MBBS/BDS course only) August 6 Publication of seat matrix (for MBBS/BDS only) August 6 Online filling of preference form (MBBS/BDS only) From August 6, after 3 pm to August 9, up to 11.59 pm Declaration of CAP round - 1 selection list (MBBS/BDS only) August 11 Physical joining and filling of status retention form with all original documents and requisite fees From August 12 to 17, up to 5.30 pm (excluding August 15) View All Prev Next

The schedule for group B (BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS) and group C ( BNYS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) courses will be declared in due course.

The schedule for subsequent CAP rounds will be announced later.

Also read: AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase today

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025: Important points to remember

Candidates must upload all the requisite original scanned documents.

Candidates should ascertain their eligibility for admission to the various courses before filling up the registration form.

PWD candidates should have claimed the quota at the time of NEET application. They should submit the online PWD certificate issued by any one of the 16 boards.

Candidates belonging to a reservation category must claim so in the application form before submitting it.

Any claim for converting from the open/general category to a reserved category after the submission of the application form and payment will not be entertained.

All candidates should visit the CET Cell official for further updates.