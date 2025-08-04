Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 registration ends today, apply at cetcell.mahacet.org
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 10:57 am IST
Eligible candidates can apply for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will close the registration process for the NEET UG 2025 counselling today, August 4. Eligible candidates can apply for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
Also read: MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 choice filling ends today at mcc.nic.in
Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025: Important dates
|Name of event
|Date
|Last date to apply (for all courses)
|August 4 (11.59 pm)
|Fee payment (for all courses)
|August 5 (11.59 pm)
|Uploading of colored scanned copy of original requisite documents on portal as per the list (for all courses)
|August 5 (11.59 pm)
|Publication of registered candidates' list (for all courses)
|August 6
|Publication of provisional merit list of registered candidates (for MBBS/BDS course only)
|August 6
|Publication of seat matrix (for MBBS/BDS only)
|August 6
|Online filling of preference form (MBBS/BDS only)
|From August 6, after 3 pm to August 9, up to 11.59 pm
|Declaration of CAP round - 1 selection list (MBBS/BDS only)
|August 11
|Physical joining and filling of status retention form with all original documents and requisite fees
|From August 12 to 17, up to 5.30 pm (excluding August 15)
The schedule for group B (BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS) and group C ( BNYS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) courses will be declared in due course.
The schedule for subsequent CAP rounds will be announced later.
Also read: AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase today
Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025: Important points to remember
- Candidates must upload all the requisite original scanned documents.
- Candidates should ascertain their eligibility for admission to the various courses before filling up the registration form.
- PWD candidates should have claimed the quota at the time of NEET application. They should submit the online PWD certificate issued by any one of the 16 boards.
- Candidates belonging to a reservation category must claim so in the application form before submitting it.
- Any claim for converting from the open/general category to a reserved category after the submission of the application form and payment will not be entertained.
All candidates should visit the CET Cell official for further updates.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 registration ends today, apply at cetcell.mahacet.org
SHARE
Copy