Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 registration ends tomorrow, direct link to apply

The Maharashtra CET Cell will be closing the registrations for NEET UG counselling 2025 on Monday, August 4, 2025. Candidates who are willing to participate in the counselling process for admissions MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BNYS, and other courses, can submit their applications on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: The window to register for Round 1 will close on August 4, 2025.

Candidates must note here that that the link to register will be active till 11:59 PM.

As per the official schedule, the other important dates of the counselling are as follows:

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment: Till August 5, 2025. Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: Till August 5, 2025. Publication of Registered Candidate List: August 6, 2025. Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/BDS course only: August 6, 2025. Publication of Seat Matrix for MBBS/BDS Only: August 6, 2025. Online Filling of Preference Form MBBS/BDS Only: August 6, 2025, from 3 PM to August 9, 2025, up to 11:59 PM. Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List MBBS/BDS Only: August 11, 2025. Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form: August 12, 2025 to August 17, 2025, up to 5:30 PM (excluding August 15, 2025).

The CET Cell informed that the schedule for Group B (BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS) and Group C (BNYS/ BPTH/ BOTH/BASLP/ B(P&O) courses will be declared in due course.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025:

Visit the official website of the Maharashtra CET Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org. On the home page, click on the CAP tab and then go to the CAP 2025-2026 page. Click on the NEET UG 2025 link. Click on the registration link. Enter the details to register yourself. Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the prescribed fee. Submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell.