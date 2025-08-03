How to prepare your child for preschool? Check these 8 tips by UNICEF

Preschool is an important milestone for parents and children. However, it can be difficult for both for various reasons, including that it will be the first time they will be apart for long hours. Check these tips for preparing your child for preschool, shared by UNICEF(Unsplash/For representation)

Every parent is responsible for properly preparing their children so that they feel safe and comfortable in a new place, have fun, and can learn. These eight tips on how to prepare your child for preschool, shared by the UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund), can help in this journey.

1. Visit the preschool together before the first day

If possible, visit the new school along with your child before the first day. Explore the school – go to the classrooms, play on the playground. Thus, school will be a familiar place for your child on the first day.

2. Make new friends

Arrange a playdate with children from your child’s class. This will allow them to get to know each other before school starts.

3. Play together at home

Use pretend play to help your child get used to the idea of preschool. Do story time, sing songs and have nap time together. You can also switch roles and let your child be the teacher. This will help the child think of school as a fun place.

4. Practice getting ready for school

Practice fastening buttons and zippers, putting on a backpack and hanging a coat or jacket. You could turn these activities into a game – how fast you can do it.

5. Share your school experience

Tell your child about when you went to school for the first time, how you felt and about the memories you made. If you have, show preschool photographs of yourself or other trusted adults your child knows and talk about them together.

6. Create a new routine

Put your child into a routine much before the first day of school. Practice the new bedtime and wake-up time that your child will need to adjust to. Pick a bedtime that will provide good rest and a wake-up time early enough that you don’t have to rush in the morning.

7. Ask, listen to what your child says and reassure

Ask your child about their feelings about going to school. Assure them that it is normal to feel excited, worried or any other emotions before starting something new. Explain to them that it can feel scary and big – but it can also be lots of fun. Reassure your child that you will be there to pick them up at the end of the day.

8. Have a goodbye plan

Saying goodbye on the first day can be difficult. When that time comes, try to keep your parting quick and positive – reassure your child that you will see each other again soon.